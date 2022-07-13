'Absolutely Not True': 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Attorney Denies Dina Manzo Falling Out

After rumors claimed Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo were at odds, and that Manzo would no longer be acting as a bridesmaid in the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member's August wedding to Luis Ruelas, Giudice's attorney, James Leonard Jr., responded to an Instagram report about the alleged feud.

A short time later, All About the Real Housewives reported on the comment he left, revealing that the lawyer confirmed the rumors of tension between Giudice and Manzo were "absolutely not true."