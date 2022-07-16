NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Eric Gordon & Kenyon Martin Jr. For Three Players & Future 1st-Rounder

After failing to acquire another superstar in the 2022 NBA free agency, the Miami Heat are expected to be more aggressive on the trade market this summer. Currently, the Heat are being linked with some big names rumored to be available on the trading block, including Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

If they are still unable to land their top trade targets, the Heat could settle for quality role players to address some of the major weaknesses on their roster.

Potential Trade With Rockets

Kenyon Martin Jr. lays up the ball
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas to save the biggest losers of the 2022 NBA free agency. For the Heat, it's the hypothetical deal that would enable them to acquire Eric Gordon and Kenyon Martin Jr. from the Houston Rockets.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Heat would send a trade package that includes Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Duncan Robinson, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for Gordon and Martin Jr.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Fills PJ Tucker-Sized Hole In Miami

Kenyon Martin Jr. going for a lay up
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

Targeting Martin Jr. would make a lot of sense for the Heat, especially after they lost veteran power forward PJ Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022 NBA free agency. Martin Jr. may still be young, but Favale believes he can fill the huge hole that Tucker left on the Heat's frontcourt.

"Going after someone like Martin as a pseudo-Tucker replacement is smart," Favale wrote. "He is a career 36 percent shooter from deep who can capably switch across the 2, 3, and 4 spots, and his ability to fly will be a nice bonus."

Heat Get Reliable Bench Scorer

Eric Gordon trying to score for the Rockets
Wikimedia | Equinoxxxx

Aside from Martin Jr., the Heat would also acquire a veteran sharpshooter in Gordon. Gordon may no longer be in his prime, but he remains a solid contributor on the offensive end of the floor. His potential arrival in South Beach would further solidify the Heat's second unit, giving them another reliable scorer and an elite three-point shooter.

Last season, the 33-year-old shooting guard averaged 13.4 points while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Though they have younger shooting guards like Max Strus and Tyler Herro, having a battle-tested veteran like Gordon would benefit the Heat, especially when the real battle begins in the playoffs.

Why The Rockets Would Make The Trade

Duncan Robinson passing the ball
Wikimedia | TonyTheTiger

The proposed trade deal would also be worth exploring for the Rockets. Instead of keeping a veteran who doesn't fit the team's timeline and a player who wants out of Houston, the hypothetical trade would enable the Rockets to acquire two young floor spacers in Vincent and Robinson, a promising prospect in Highsmith, and a future first-round pick.

"Gabe Vincent is a real player—a reasonable manager of second-unit possessions who's finally hitting threes at the NBA level," Favale wrote. "And while Robinson's contract is steep, overpaying for a deadeye sniper with otherworldly magnetic pull isn't the worst thing in the world. If anything, he opens up the floor for Houston's three most important creators moving forward: Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Jabari Smith Jr."

