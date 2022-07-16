NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Eric Gordon & Kenyon Martin Jr. For Three Players & Future 1st-Rounder

After failing to acquire another superstar in the 2022 NBA free agency, the Miami Heat are expected to be more aggressive on the trade market this summer. Currently, the Heat are being linked with some big names rumored to be available on the trading block, including Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

If they are still unable to land their top trade targets, the Heat could settle for quality role players to address some of the major weaknesses on their roster.