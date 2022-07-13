Erika Jayne Shows Off Insane Split In Swimsuit

Erika Jayne is living proof that baddies only get better with age as she returns to her singing career amidst legal troubles. The reality TV star shared a picture of herself doing a full split in celebration of the new season of her show - Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Of course, she's already in hot water with the fans for her altercation with Garcelle Beauvais' son over dinner when she used strong language on him.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Still Flexible At 51

Erika Jaye wearing a mini pink dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Jayne wore a hot pink one-piece swimwear with a plunging neckline and tie-belt. She paired the outfit with thigh-high patent leather boots while her background dancers did the same in an all-black ensemble. They wore their hair in high ponytails (no doubt extensions from her line, Pretty Mess Hair), while Jayne wore hers in a loose wave.

She flipped her hair gleefully as she hit her fill split, causing her butt to fold over her back thigh.

Show Day On The Beach

Lisa Rinna in a black catsuit, and Erika Jayne in a pink pantsuit at the MTV TV & Movie awards 2022
Shutterstock | 3915620

Jayne shared more pictures from filming day showing her and some of the housewives, including her best friend, Lisa Rinna, on the beach. The ladies sat down for a friendly brunch and the singer showed up wearing a black mesh dress with a one-piece black swimsuit underneath.

She styled her platinum blonde hair in a neat ponytail and paired her look with gold jewelry pieces - hoop earrings and a long necklace with a heart pendant. Based on her caption, fans could infer that there was an attempt at surfing that the businesswoman found challenging.

The Birthday Ladies

The businesswoman celebrated her 51st birthday on July 10, a few days before Lisa Rinna's 59th. The ladies spent the night at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood for a boisterous Italian meal. Then, they moved to Palihouse Hotel to end the night. Both of them penned sweet messages to each other via their Instagram accounts, with Rinna calling Jayne, Thelma, and the latter thanking, "Louise."

Thelma And Louise In Real Life

Their nickname is a reference to the cult classic, Thelma and Louise which has become the hallmark for "ride or die" friendships.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my ICONIC friend Louise!!!You’re fearless and I love ya for it!" Jayne wrote.

Per the dynamics of the 1991 movie, Jayne (Thelma) is the calm one while Rinna (Louise) is the firecracker. Seeing both of them, however, one would assume they're both firecrackers!

