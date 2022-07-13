A-list couple Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s daughter Ryan is one year older and her parents could not be any prouder. The duo took to their separate Instagram pages where they gushed over their preteen daughter to celebrate her. Check out the adorable shout-outs in honor of young Ryan.
Ayesha And Stephen Curry Celebrate Daughter's Seventh Birthday
Ryan’s ‘Lucky #7’
On his Instagram page, the NBA champion posted a father-daughter image presenting himself and his look-alike daughter. The duo posed for a selfie with Steph posing at a closer angle while Ryan peeked from behind. She raised a peace sign while flashing a sweet smile for the camera.
The youngster’s hair was held in a high bun as she rocked a visor hat. Steph, who appeared to be holding the camera, sported a bright orange T-shirt and a bucket hat. He heartily wrote in his caption:
“Special happy birthday and lucky #7 for my Ryan!!! Love everything about this special girl. Shine bright my baby.”
Ayesha Is Proud Of Her Little Girl
In her own post, star mom and cookbook author Ayesha Curry, shared several images of Ryan, looking every bit a little fashionista. In the snapshots, the birthday girl was glammed in a cropped jacket, knee-length skirt and a stylish beret.
She completed her voguish look with a pair of monogrammed Dior shoes and a matching shoulder purse. Ryan sat on a regal-like chair, signifying she was the celebrant. The next slide had her presenting a big smile while a missing tooth peeked from below. Her star mom praised her in the caption:
“Our baby girl is 7! She is compassionate, headstrong, caring, smart, beyond loving, and certainly beats to her own drum. We love our little butterfly. @stephencurry30 and I are so proud.”
Big Wins For The Curry Family
Leading up to Ryan’s milestone, Stephen and Ayesha Curry have had a fruitful year, starting with the star athlete’s achievement with his team, Golden State Warriors. According to People, the champions recorded a victory over the Boston Celtics, and bagged their fourth championship in eight seasons.
It also signified Steph’s fourth championship game with the team. In May the basketball icon bagged his college diploma, years after starting the program. The 34-year-old celebrated on social media letting fans know that he was part of the class of 2011, but was able to receive his diploma in 2022.
Inside The Curry Family
Ryan is the second child in the marriage and storybook love story of Ayesha and Steph. The pair met as church-going teenagers and built a bond from there. They got married in 2011, and haven’t looked back since then. The power couple has three kids, including Riley, who was a honeymoon baby. Their other kids are Ryan, who is the middle child, and little Canon.