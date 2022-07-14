Raquel Leviss Is 'Nervous' About Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 With Ex

Raquel appeared on the July 8 episode of fellow Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's podcast, Scheananigans, where the pageant alum admitted that she is “nervous” about filming VPR's upcoming season. This is because she would have to interact with her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy.

“It's going to be a different dynamic this time,” she said, “and we haven't hung out since the breakup.” Although as Scheana noted, Raquel and James had already had that first awkward run-in with James when she met him and his new girlfriend at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.