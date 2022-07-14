Raquel Leviss Is 'Nervous' About Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 With Ex

While fans of Vanderpump Rules may be eager for the next season of the Bravo series, Raquel Leviss has mixed feelings about filming the next season of the show. The 27-year-old has expressed that she has some inhibitions about filming Vanderpump Rules season 10 with her ex James Kennedy.
Raquel Admits Nervousness
Raquel appeared on the July 8 episode of fellow Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay's podcast, Scheananigans, where the pageant alum admitted that she is “nervous” about filming VPR's upcoming season. This is because she would have to interact with her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy.
“It's going to be a different dynamic this time,” she said, “and we haven't hung out since the breakup.” Although as Scheana noted, Raquel and James had already had that first awkward run-in with James when she met him and his new girlfriend at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Re-Entering The Dating Pool
However, Raquel explained that she still has a few reasons to be excited about filming. “I've gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock and Sandoval and even Schwartz,” she added, “so it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film.”
Yahoo reports that she also revealed she intends to film her re-entry into the dating world, noting that doing so is part of her new approach to “embrace” herself. However, she has had some time to prepare off camera. In April, the star revealed that she tested the waters of dating by grabbing drinks with Vanderpump Rules co-star Peter Madrigal. She has also been spotted with Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand.
Mental Breakdown
At the beginning of the season 9 reunion, Raquel and James disclosed that they had called off their engagement. The couple revealed that they had not been having sex for years and did not think they were each other’s soulmates. Raquel had however opened up about having a “mental breakdown” before the reunion aired.
On Jan. 25th, the day the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion aired, Raquel shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. “BRB trying to survive this mental breakdown by myself,” she captioned the video.
Inside Raquel and James' Split
Raquel and James made the shocking announcement to their castmates and host Andy Cohen. “We’ve decided to break off the engagement,” Raquel revealed. “And it’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed my heart hasn’t been fully in it.”
According to Cheat Sheet, She went on to disclose that she had “been having nightmares” about their wedding, noting that was “a telltale sign that something’s wrong.” When asked if she was the one to end the relationship, Levis said she and Kennedy “both came to the conclusion.” Kennedy praised Raquel for her honesty, calling her an “amazing woman.”