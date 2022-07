The ready-to-wear item had a square neckline that plunged downward. Due to its fitting waist and molded boning structure, the top of the garment gave the appearance of a corset. The dress also had a delicate mesh skirt with lace accents, small puffy sleeves, and a gently ruffled hem.

The "The Flight Attendant" alumna completed the chic look with a Kavant and Sharart ring and a pair of huge pearl earrings by Melis Goral. While the remainder of her blond hair cascaded down her back, Cuoco let her trademark bangs frame her face. Goreski said that she completed her ensemble with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes, even though they were not visible in the pictures.