Giving up all those assets would be a tough decision for the Raptors, but it's something that they would strongly consider if they believe that Durant could help them win their second NBA championship title.

Ujiri made a similar move in the summer of 2018 when they acquired Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs. Though he only stayed for one year, Leonard helped the Raptors bring the first-ever Larry O'Brien Trophy to Toronto in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Durant may already be 33, but when he's 100 percent healthy, he's still one of the best active players in the NBA. However, to have a realistic chance of achieving their main goal next season, the Raptors would still need to add a starting-caliber center who would complement their core of Durant, Harris, Scottie Barnes, and Fred VanVleet.