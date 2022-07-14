The Haunting Deaths Of Two Women With The Same Name

Both Mary Morrises
On the morning of October 12, 2000, bank loan officer Mary Lou Morris, 48, said goodbye to her husband Jay and left her Houston home for work like she did so many times before.

But she did not answer his calls throughout the day and did not arrive at work as scheduled, which was completely unlike her.

At around the same time, police discovered a badly burned body in a car. The victim was later identified as Mary Lou, but it was impossible to determine how she had been killed.

Three days later, the body of Mary McGinnis Morris, 39, was found in her car in basically the same exact circumstances as Mary Lou Morris.

Mary McGinnis Morris Had Issues With One Of Her Coworkers

Mary McGinnis Morris
Police began looking into the life of Mary McGinnis Morris, who was a nurse practitioner for a major industrial corporation. Coworkers told police she had issues with a man at work and she believed he had gone into her office and turned over all her picture frames and made a mess.

She told her husband, Mike Morris, that she was afraid of the man, so her husband gave her a gun to keep under her car's driver's seat.

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Police Suspected That Mary McGinnis Morris' Husband Could Be Involved

Mary Lou Morris
But Mary made an alarming phone call to one of her friends and reported seeing a man who gave her the creeps. Twelve minutes later, she made a frantic 911 call while she was apparently getting attacked and abducted.

She was found dead soon afterward. The medical examiner determined that she had been beaten and shot to death. The killer tried to stage the scene to make it look like a suicide, but it was clear that was not possible given all the evidence left behind.

Police suspected both the coworker and her husband, Mike, who claimed to be at the movies with his daughter at the time. However, he refused to take a polygraph and would not let his daughter be interviewed by police. There were other alarming details, including that the two were having problems in their marriage and Mike confronted Mary about an alleged affair that she was having with a friend.

Mike denied having anything to do with Mary's murder, despite the odd details that made him look extremely guilty from the outside looking in.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

The Two Marys Looked Similar And Lived Near Each Other

Investigators try to put the pieces together.
The fact that two women named Mary Morris ended up dead in similar circumstances can't be ignored and led some people to believe that a killer for hire accidentally killed Mary Lou Morris and then returned for Mary McGinnis Morris to fix his mistake.

People have said the two Marys lived in close proximity and were similar in appearance. which easily could have caused the hitman to make a tragic mistake.

Police Say There Is No Evidence The Cases Are Related

Was a hitman involved?
Investigators say no evidence to support that the women were targeted by a hitman who got the wrong woman and returned to finish the job, and they believe that the murders may have been just a coincidence.

Police Have Not Made Any Arrests In Either Of The Murders

Could it be a coincidence?
Mary McGinnis Morris's coworker was clearly a suspect, seeing as he had made threats against her and left the job on bad terms. Her husband, Mike Morris, is another prime suspect. They are suspicious of his lack of cooperation and multiple motives, as well as the fact he called his wife right around the time of the murder.

Investigators have said less about who could have been responsible for Mary Lou Morris's murder or what could have been a motive behind her death.

To this day, no one has been arrested for the murder of either Mary Lou Morris or Mary McGinnis Morris.

