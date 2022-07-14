The Haunting Deaths Of Two Women With The Same Name

On the morning of October 12, 2000, bank loan officer Mary Lou Morris, 48, said goodbye to her husband Jay and left her Houston home for work like she did so many times before.

But she did not answer his calls throughout the day and did not arrive at work as scheduled, which was completely unlike her.

At around the same time, police discovered a badly burned body in a car. The victim was later identified as Mary Lou, but it was impossible to determine how she had been killed.

Three days later, the body of Mary McGinnis Morris, 39, was found in her car in basically the same exact circumstances as Mary Lou Morris.