The Green Bay Packers landed three intriguing talents in the NFL Draft to revamp their WR corps.

Losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams in the same offseason raised plenty of doubts among the fans, as they expected the team to be quite aggressive in their pursuit of proven veterans via trade or free agency.

And even though that didn't happen, they're still the oddsmakers' favorites to sign Julio Jones at +325 odds.