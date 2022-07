In the same interview, Rogan described Trump as a "polarizing figure" and an "existential threat to democracy itself."

"So many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him," he noted.

But Fridman pointed out that Rogan has had a number of controversial figures on his show, including Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

According to Rogan, however, hosting Ye is different because he is an "artist."

"Kanye doing well or not doing well doesn’t change the course of our country," the podcast host said.