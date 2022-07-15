NFL News: Von Miller Still Roots For Denver Broncos

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller entered the league as a member of the Denver Broncos. He was drafted with the second pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

His tenure in the Mile High City was successful. The future Hall of Famer went to two Super Bowls and won one in 2015. He led some of the best defenses in recent NFL history. His trade to the Los Angeles Rams near the trade deadline last season ended the long partnership.

However, Miller hasn't lost his love for the organization that took a chance on him all those years ago. The 33-year-old recently spoke to the Denver Post about his feelings towards his former organization.