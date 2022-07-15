NFL News: Von Miller Still Roots For Denver Broncos

Von Miller
Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller entered the league as a member of the Denver Broncos. He was drafted with the second pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

His tenure in the Mile High City was successful. The future Hall of Famer went to two Super Bowls and won one in 2015. He led some of the best defenses in recent NFL history. His trade to the Los Angeles Rams near the trade deadline last season ended the long partnership.

However, Miller hasn't lost his love for the organization that took a chance on him all those years ago. The 33-year-old recently spoke to the Denver Post about his feelings towards his former organization.

Bittersweet Situation

denver broncos helmet
Miller expressed that he believed in the current Broncos team. And he still has a lot of love for that organization, even after the trade.

"This team is going to be great," Miller told Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. "It's bittersweet that I won't be here to be a part of it because I've still got orange and blue in my heart, and it will stay that way forever.

"We've been close in the AFC West for a very long time, and now we've got Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy's going to be insane this year, Courtland Sutton's going to be insane this year. I want those guys to win as many games as possible."

"It Was Heartbreaking"

Miller commented on his move to the Rams. The Rams traded a second and a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to bolster their pass rush for the playoffs.

"It was heartbreaking," Miller said of the trade. "I almost cried (leaving the facility the day of the trade). To go and win a Super Bowl with the Rams, that is the only thing that could've helped out with the heartbreak."

Something Special In Buffalo

von miller hat
Despite his love for the Broncos and his appreciation for the Rams, the future Hall of Famer is excited at the prospect of playing in front of Bills Mafia.

"Free agency comes, and (I) want to be a Ram, want to be a Buffalo Bill, (I) want to go back to the Denver Broncos, (I) love the Dallas Cowboys," Miller said. "Everything just happened so fast, (I) go with the Bills … and I start thinking about the type of the wonderful things I can do with this team."

A Chance For History

The Bills have never won the Super Bowl. The team infamously went to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s but lost in all four games.

If the Bills win it all this year, Miller will make history. The 33-year-old would become the only player in NFL history to win three Super Bowls with three different teams. And it would put an exclamation point on an already legendary career.

