NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Julius Randle & Derrick Rose For Ben Simmons

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Simmons this summer is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network talked about three potential trades involving Simmons that the Nets should strongly consider before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable Simmons to change teams while staying in New York.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Julius Randle and Derrick Rose to the Nets in exchange for Simmons.