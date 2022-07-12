Since they acquired him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors have been swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons is yet to play a single game as a Net, but there have already been questions regarding his fit with veteran superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Though the Nets are expected to part ways with both Irving and Durant before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, Simmons' name continues to surface on various trade speculations.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Julius Randle & Derrick Rose For Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons To New York Knicks
One of the most intriguing landing spots for Simmons this summer is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network talked about three potential trades involving Simmons that the Nets should strongly consider before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable Simmons to change teams while staying in New York.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Julius Randle and Derrick Rose to the Nets in exchange for Simmons.
Knicks Take A Chance On Ben Simmons
With the uncertainties surrounding his physical and mental health and lucrative contract, trading for Simmons would be a huge gamble for the Knicks. However, it would be a high-risk, high-reward type of move. Simmons may have disappointed in his final season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but no one can deny his superstar potential.
At 25, Simmons already has numerous accomplishments. Aside from winning the Rookie of the Year in 2018, he's also a three-time All-Star, a two-time All-Defensive First Team, and an All-NBA Third Team.
Ben Simmons' Fit With Knicks
The idea of trading for Simmons would definitely raise some eyebrows among Knicks fans, especially after they just spent a huge amount of money to acquire veteran point guard Jalen Brunson in the 2022 NBA free agency. However, if Simmons would be willing to take Randle's spot in their frontcourt and learn how to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Knicks' core.
Brunson wouldn't mind sharing ball-handling and playmaking duties with Simmons since he already experienced playing with a ball-dominant superstar like Luka Doncic during his time with the Dallas Mavericks.
Why The Nets Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Nets, especially if they decide to remain competitive after losing Durant and Irving. Randle may have gone through plenty of ups and downs last season but if he could regain his All-Star form, he could help the Nets stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.
Rose isn't only included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. He and Patty Mills could try to fill the huge hole that Irving would be leaving in the backcourt until the Nets find a permanent answer at the starting point guard position.