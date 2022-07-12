Since they got eliminated from playoff contention, rumors have been swirling around All-Star center Anthony Davis and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Though they are yet to show a strong indication that they are planning to move him this summer, some people think that the Lakers would explore trading Davis if they are presented with the opportunity to improve their roster. Davis may have dealt with numerous injuries in the past but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams will surely be lining up to get him out of Los Angeles.
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Anthony Davis For OG Anunoby & Fred VanVleet In Proposed Trade
Anthony Davis To Toronto Raptors
One of the teams that could express a strong interest in trading for Davis is the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Raptors to acquire AD from the Lakers this offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be sending a trade package that includes OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet to the Lakers in exchange for Davis.
If the trade becomes a reality, Piercey believes it would help both the Lakers and the Raptors in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Raptors Take Huge Gamble On Anthony Davis
Trading Anunoby and VanVleet for an injury-prone superstar like Davis would undeniably be a huge gamble for the Raptors. However, if he could bring back the player that helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship title and return to his perfect shape, he would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Raptors' roster. When he's 100 percent healthy, he's still one of the most dominant big men in the league.
Adding Davis to the core of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Gary Trent Jr. would undeniably increase the Raptors' chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.
Anthony Davis' On-Court Impact On Raptors
The successful acquisition of Davis would provide a major boost in the Raptors' frontcourt and would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a decent on-court facilitator, an elite defender, and a legitimate floor spacer. Last season, the 29-year-old big man averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.
Aside from what he can contribute on the court, the presence of Davis on their roster could also make the Raptors a more attractive destination for free-agent superstars.
Why The Lakers Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster would be worth exploring for the Lakers if they fail to move Russell Westbrook this summer. By sending Davis to Toronto, the Lakers would be acquiring two solid veteran role players who would provide the much-needed floor-spacing around Westbrook and LeBron James. Anunoby and VanVleet may not be superstars, but they have plenty of playoff experience and have won at least one NBA championship title.
Sharing the court with Anunoby and VanVleet would make it easier for Westbrook and James to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.