NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Acquire Anthony Davis For OG Anunoby & Fred VanVleet In Proposed Trade

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in trading for Davis is the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Raptors to acquire AD from the Lakers this offseason. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be sending a trade package that includes OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet to the Lakers in exchange for Davis.

If the trade becomes a reality, Piercey believes it would help both the Lakers and the Raptors in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.