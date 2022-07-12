A New Clue Uncovered In Rachel Anthony's Unsolved Murder More Than 20 Years Later

Rachel Anthony
youtube | Lakeland PBS

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

Just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2001, Rachel Anthony was finishing her shift at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River, Minn. The store was scheduled to close at 10 p.m. and she had already started her car so that it could warm up, since it was a bitter cold night.

But Rachel Anthony never actually made it to her car after her shift.

Police say a clue about her final customer of the night may shed light on what happened to Rachel.

Rachel Anthony Went Missing From The Liquor Store Where She Worked For More Than A Year

Her killer remains at large.
youtube | Lakeland PBS

A police officer discovered Rachel’s car still idling in the parking lot around 1 a.m. The back door to the store was unlocked and Rachel’s purse and coat were still inside the store, but Rachel was missing.

Anthony's Last Customer Bought Mickey’s Malt Liquor And Kool Cigarettes

The scene where she was murdered.
youtube | Lakeland PBS

Anthony was a hard worker who worked the night shift alone after spending the day with her young grandsons at the rural Pequot Lakes home she shared with daughter Jessica Anthony and her former son-in-law. She was well-liked by all reports and did not have any enemies.

Four Young Adults Discovered Anthony's Body Weeks Later In An Embankment

A missing poster.
youtube | Lakeland PBS

Tips poured into police in the beginning, though none yielded information on Anthony’s whereabouts following her sudden disappearance. There was no sign of her anywhere until six weeks later on April 14, 2001, when four teenagers on horseback made a gruesome discovery.

Her body was found about 15 miles away from her job near Breezy Point. She was strangled to death and was found at the bottom of a roadside embankment 10 miles away.

Police Don't Know What The Possible Motive Cold Be For Anthony's Murder

Rachel Anthony
Minnesota Department of Public Safety | Minnesota Department of Public Safety

Police aren't sure what a possible motive could be, since all of Anthony's belongings were left behind.

Later, Jessica Anthony would tell police her mother usually followed a routine: exiting through the front door to start her car, returning through that same door and locking it behind her, taking the garbage out to the dumpster in the back, locking the back door behind her and leaving for the last time out the front.

This routine must have been broken at some point, and it appears that perhaps her murderer watched her for some time to figure out her routine while at work in the liquor store.

Police Continue To Seek New Information In Hopes Of Solving The Cold Case And Finding Her Killer

Police are still seeking information on her murder.
Shutterstock | 165133082

In February 2022, investigators revealed that the last transaction of the night was a purchase at 9:57 p.m. – someone purchased a bottle of Mickey’s Malt Liquor and Kool cigarettes. Investigators have not been able to identify the individual who made that purchase. This individual is considered a person of interest in Rachel’s murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help them identify the person to come forward. Information can be provided to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677, or the BCA at 651-793-7000 or 877-996-6222. Tips can be anonymous.

The organization Spotlight on Crime continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Rachel Anthony.

“If someone has information, even if it's the smallest detail, please report it as this little detail could make a difference,” Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said. “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and BCA are committed to following up on all leads and hope that one will bring us to the successful outcome of this tragic case.”

“We hope that this new detail may jog someone’s memory and we encourage them to come forward,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “Rachel’s family deserves answers, and the person who killed her deserves justice.”​

