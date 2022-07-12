A New Clue Uncovered In Rachel Anthony's Unsolved Murder More Than 20 Years Later

In February 2022, investigators revealed that the last transaction of the night was a purchase at 9:57 p.m. – someone purchased a bottle of Mickey’s Malt Liquor and Kool cigarettes. Investigators have not been able to identify the individual who made that purchase. This individual is considered a person of interest in Rachel’s murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help them identify the person to come forward. Information can be provided to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677, or the BCA at 651-793-7000 or 877-996-6222. Tips can be anonymous.

The organization Spotlight on Crime continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Rachel Anthony.

“If someone has information, even if it's the smallest detail, please report it as this little detail could make a difference,” Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said. “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and BCA are committed to following up on all leads and hope that one will bring us to the successful outcome of this tragic case.”

“We hope that this new detail may jog someone’s memory and we encourage them to come forward,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “Rachel’s family deserves answers, and the person who killed her deserves justice.”​