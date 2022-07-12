Kendall Jenner Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress

From top to bottom, Kendall Jenner's wardrobe reveals on Instagram is a classic example of early 2000s fashion. The model posted a carousel of images from what appears to be an unscheduled photo shoot at a parking garage in which she is seen wearing a Loewe blur pattern tank dress. In one clip, she strutted towards the camera as the tight cotton hugged her shape and revealed a peek of her leg through the high skirt cut.
The watercolour-inspired print on the slinky column dress included swirls of sienna, pink, red, and blue. She wore her long brunette hair down, accessorized with a glossy pink lip, gold hoops for earrings, and a dark red shoulder bag.