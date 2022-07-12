Kendall Jenner Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress

Close up Of Kendall Jenner
chisom

Kendall Jenner is enjoying the summertime in a figure-hugging dress with a blurry print, and she looks stunning as always in the picture. The model attracted the attention of her 248 million followers as she focused on capturing the ideal angle at the garage.

Kendall Flaunts Killer Body

Kendall Jenner in black dress
From top to bottom, Kendall Jenner's wardrobe reveals on Instagram is a classic example of early 2000s fashion. The model posted a carousel of images from what appears to be an unscheduled photo shoot at a parking garage in which she is seen wearing a Loewe blur pattern tank dress. In one clip, she strutted towards the camera as the tight cotton hugged her shape and revealed a peek of her leg through the high skirt cut.

The watercolour-inspired print on the slinky column dress included swirls of sienna, pink, red, and blue. She wore her long brunette hair down, accessorized with a glossy pink lip, gold hoops for earrings, and a dark red shoulder bag.

Overalls Are Kendalls Favourite Piece

Everybody has a favourite piece they keep in their wardrobe forever and wear season after season, seemingly defying the ever-changing trends in fashion. Even those typically keen to adopt the newest trends occasionally find themselves returning to their old, tried-and-true favourites, including celebrities.

Consider the denim overalls worn by Kendall Jenner: The model has worn the uncomplicated outfit for many years and most recently wore a new pair of functional denim bottoms. She showed unwavering love for the fashionable yet comfortable item and ensured its ongoing presence in her summer wardrobe.

Summer Outfit Inspiration

This week, she unveiled her relaxed, off-duty appearance on her Instagram stories. As mentioned earlier, two defining design elements were present in Jenner's look, best described as sexy coastal grandma: breezy slacks and a light button-down. 

She sported a tank top which exposed her midriffs, paired with free pants and a blue shirt which served as her jacket.

Kendall Jenner Parties With The Big League

The 26-year-old model displayed her leggy figure in an all-white micro short skirt and tube top for the event. She had a centre part in her long, luscious hair and wore it down. The fashionista looked stunning with a face covered in glowing makeup and an electric blue manicure.

At the opulent dinner, Kylie Jenner's sister also carried a chic white purse over her shoulder. She wore her brunette hair straight and fell accessorising with a delicate crucifix necklace.

