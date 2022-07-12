A woman and her boyfriend are facing criminal charges after her 7-year-old girl died after falling from a moving SUV onto the freeway in Southern California.
Mother Charged After Daughter Falls From Moving SUV, Dies
Veronda Gladney And Her Boyfriend Michael Branch Are Both Facing Charges
The child’s mother Veronda Gladney, 28, of Lancaster, and her boyfriend Michael Branch, 39, of Hawthorne, were arrested Saturday and charged with child endangerment after the girl was found dead in the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.
Police Responded To Reports Of Something Getting Hit By Several Vehicles
Police received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday about an “unknown object being struck,” blocking the roadway northbound on Interstate 5 at Weldon Canyon Road.
Highway Patrol officers determined the object was a child who was “struck by several vehicles” after falling out of an open window of a moving 1999 Lincoln Navigator. Her mother, Gladney was driving the vehicle at the time.
Gladney Is Charged With Child Abuse And Vehicular Manslaughter For Her Daughter's Death
Gladney was charged with a felony and misdemeanor count each of child abuse causing death and a single felony of vehicular manslaughter. Branch was charged with one misdemeanor count of child abuse, a Los Angeles County District Attorney Office spokesperson told NBC News.
The child has not been identified pending the notification of all of her family members, police said.
According to California law, all children in the back seat of a vehicle under the age of eight must be strapped up in a car seat or a booster seat. Children who are eight years of age or have reached a height of 4 ft. 9 inches may be restrained by a booster seat, but they must always have a seat belt on.
Gladney Was Held On $100,000 Bail Stemming From The Charges
Gladney was held on $100,000 bail and Branch was released on personal recognizance.
California Highway Patrol Officer Joshua Greengard said:
"The girl was in the very back portion of the 1999 Lincoln Navigator. There were witnesses saying that she was either hanging out or playing in the back portion, the very very back portion of it. That window was already broken out, and it looks like she may have fallen out of the vehicle and then tragically died," he said.
Authorities have not said whether Gladney knew the child fell out of the SUV immediately after the fact, or whether she thought the child had been strapped in.