Mother Charged After Daughter Falls From Moving SUV, Dies

The girl was struck on the highway
Shutterstock | 317384785

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

A woman and her boyfriend are facing criminal charges after her 7-year-old girl died after falling from a moving SUV onto the freeway in Southern California.

The Latest

'I Am Sorry': 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty In Wire Fraud Case

Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello's Relationship Timeline

Kelly Clarkson Presents Hilarious Mashup Of 'Thrusting' On Her Show

'I Will Never Forget It': 'RHODubai' Star Lesa Milan On Finding Out Beyonce Wore One Of Her Dresses

'[We're] Very Close Now': 'RHOBH' Alum Brandi Glanville On Where She Stands With Adrienne Maloof

Veronda Gladney And Her Boyfriend Michael Branch Are Both Facing Charges

The mother was driving an SUV
Shutterstock | 3913952

The child’s mother Veronda Gladney, 28, of Lancaster, and her boyfriend Michael Branch, 39, of Hawthorne, were arrested Saturday and charged with child endangerment after the girl was found dead in the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Police Responded To Reports Of Something Getting Hit By Several Vehicles

Police responded to the scene.
Shutterstock | 233006853

Police received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday about an “unknown object being struck,” blocking the roadway northbound on Interstate 5 at Weldon Canyon Road.

Highway Patrol officers determined the object was a child who was “struck by several vehicles” after falling out of an open window of a moving 1999 Lincoln Navigator. Her mother, Gladney was driving the vehicle at the time.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Gladney Is Charged With Child Abuse And Vehicular Manslaughter For Her Daughter's Death

The child was not strapped in.
Shutterstock | 1957550

Gladney was charged with a felony and misdemeanor count each of child abuse causing death and a single felony of vehicular manslaughter. Branch was charged with one misdemeanor count of child abuse, a Los Angeles County District Attorney Office spokesperson told NBC News.

The child has not been identified pending the notification of all of her family members, police said.

According to California law, all children in the back seat of a vehicle under the age of eight must be strapped up in a car seat or a booster seat. Children who are eight years of age or have reached a height of 4 ft. 9 inches may be restrained by a booster seat, but they must always have a seat belt on.

Gladney Was Held On $100,000 Bail Stemming From The Charges

Gladney is held on $100,000 bail.
Shutterstock | 178456

Gladney was held on $100,000 bail and Branch was released on personal recognizance.

California Highway Patrol Officer Joshua Greengard said:

"The girl was in the very back portion of the 1999 Lincoln Navigator. There were witnesses saying that she was either hanging out or playing in the back portion, the very very back portion of it. That window was already broken out, and it looks like she may have fallen out of the vehicle and then tragically died," he said.

Authorities have not said whether Gladney knew the child fell out of the SUV immediately after the fact, or whether she thought the child had been strapped in.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.