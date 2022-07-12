Mother Charged After Daughter Falls From Moving SUV, Dies

Gladney was charged with a felony and misdemeanor count each of child abuse causing death and a single felony of vehicular manslaughter. Branch was charged with one misdemeanor count of child abuse, a Los Angeles County District Attorney Office spokesperson told NBC News.

The child has not been identified pending the notification of all of her family members, police said.

According to California law, all children in the back seat of a vehicle under the age of eight must be strapped up in a car seat or a booster seat. Children who are eight years of age or have reached a height of 4 ft. 9 inches may be restrained by a booster seat, but they must always have a seat belt on.