Constance Nunes Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Swimsuit Car Photoshoot

Nobody ever anticipated that a woman would possess an exquisite physique to serve body goals and also be a skilled auto mechanic. However, Constance Nunes has proven that one can be a skilled mechanic and model. Modeling for cars while flaunting a great bikini physique helps her manage both careers rather effectively.

While Constance dons bikinis beside the beach and pool like other sexy women, she is usually pictured flaunting her toned physique in a mechanic workshop or beside a car. 

Catch the beautiful model posing near automobiles below. 

Modeling Goals

One of Constance's New Year's goals is to take more photos in bikinis beside her fans' favorite car models. On December 30, 2021, the 32-year-old model shared a throwback boomerang video of herself clad in a black one-piece swimsuit. She struck a sexy pose at the front of a black car while drawing attention to her backside and long-toned legs, which she matched with gold stiletto heels.

Constance also accessorized her look with gold round oversized earrings and her curly beautiful brown tresses which she allowed to flow at one side of her shoulders.

"One of my goals for 2022 is to get back to shooting more," she wrote in the caption of her post.

She went on to ask her fans, "What cars would you guys like to see me laying on the hood of?"

Smoking Hot Body

While some of Constance's one million followers flooded the comment section of the post with the car they would want to see her model next to, others complimented her gorgeous body. 

"Smoking hot spectacular body," complimented one fan. 

"Hottest legs ever in the garage," a second fan gushed about her toned legs. 

"You are such a babe!" raved another fan.

Other fans commented with multiple flame emojis to express how hot the model looked. 

Fierce-Looking Mechanic

Constance showed off her toned abs and tiny waistline while donning a two-piece black bikini bra and floral bottom. In the snapshot, she posed standing in a mechanic workshop which served as her backdrop.

In the first photo, she gave a fierce look as her brown curled hair rested on her shoulders. The last picture showed a more relaxed Constance, who smiled looking away from the camera while maintaining the same pose.

Rockstar Model

In another picture, the TV personality stood in front of a car while flaunting her sexy body in a black two-piece bikini. She posed with her legs apart while placing one of her hands on her waist and the other on her thigh. Constance wore black block heel boots which further drew attention to her beautiful toned legs. 

Fans should anticipate more gorgeous bikini photographs from Constance as she remains committed to posting more of such shoots as part of her 2022 goals.

