'Speed Freak Killers' Were Suspected Of Killing Dozens Of People

The investigation into Vanderheiden's disappearance was ongoing into 1999, and Shermantine became the prime suspect. In January 1999, San Joaquin Sheriff's Department finally got the chance to search his car because it had been repossessed. Blood from Cyndi Vanderheiden was discovered in the car.

The sheriff's department focused on Loren Herzog, Shermantine's friend and suspected accomplice. He was extensively questioned because police assumed they would eventually crack and turn on each other.

Immediately, Herzog started talking and spilling a lot of information to the police. Herzog described to police how Shermantine shot a hunter they ran into while they were on vacation in Utah in 1994. Herzog also said Shermantine was responsible for killing Henry Howell, who was found dead in a car parked off the road on Highway 88. Herzog said he and Shermantine passed Howell parked on the highway and Shermantine stopped, killed the man, and stole what little money he had.

Herzog and Shermantine were both arrested by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department and charged with several counts of murder each in March 1999.