'Speed Freak Killers' Were Suspected Of Killing Dozens Of People

An appeals court overturned all of Herzog's convictions in August 2004, after ruling that three of Herzog's four confessions were coerced.
Herzog committed suicide in January 2012 shortly after bounty hunter Leonard Padilla informed Herzog that Shermantine was planning to disclose the location of the victims' bodies.
Two separate burial sites in Calaveras County, California were investigated in February 2012 based on information Shermantine provided. The bodies of Chevelle "Chevy" Wheeler and Cyndi Vanderheiden were both recovered in the search, but other locations that Shermantine indicated were used as dumping sites never turned up any evidence.
In 2018, the Sheriff-elect of San Joaquin County announced that the "Speed Freak Killers" case would be re-opened since it appeared they were responsible for more deaths than they originally indicated.
The two men are suspected of the deaths of as many as 72 people.