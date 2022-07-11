'The Lonely Hearts Killers' Preyed On The Hopelessly Romantic

Beck and Fernandez traveled to Michigan, where they met and stayed with Delphine Downing, a 28-year-old widow with a two-year-old daughter.
On February 28, Downing became agitated, and Fernandez gave her sleeping pills to calm her. The daughter witnessed Downing acting strange and started to cry. Beck choked the child but didn't kill her.
Fernandez thought Downing would become suspicious if she saw her bruised daughter, so he shot the unconscious woman. The couple then stayed for several days in Downing's house and Beck drowned the child in a basin of water.
They buried the bodies in the basement, but neighbors were suspicious and notified the police, who then arrested Beck and Fernandez.