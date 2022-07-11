'The Lonely Hearts Killers' Preyed On The Hopelessly Romantic

Raymond Martinez Fernandez was born on December 17, 1914, in Hawaii to Spanish parents. He at some point suffered a head injury that he blamed for his odd social and sexual behavior.

Martha Beck was born Martha Jule Seabrook on May 6, 1920, in Milton, Florida. She was overweight and struggled to excel in much. Unemployed and the single mother of two young children, she tried to escape into a fantasy world, and often bought romance magazines and novels, and watched romantic movies.

In 1946, she found employment at the Pensacola Hospital for Children. She placed a lonely hearts ad in 1947, which Raymond Fernandez answered.