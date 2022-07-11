The Unsolved Murder Of Megan Curl

Curl liked to go out dancing at nightclubs in Lufkin, and police suspect that a man she met at one could be the one ultimately responsible for her murder.

On the night of March 25, 2000, she went to a local nightclub called the Electric Cowboy as she did often. Witnesses saw her talking with an unidentified man who brought her two drinks, but Curl was asked to leave because of her "provocative" dancing.

She and a man reportedly left together and went to another club called the Sports Shack. She arrived home around 1:30 a.m., and her friend and neighbor Tonia went over to hear about her night.

Tonia said she and Megan were standing outside on the balcony talking when a man sped up to the building. Curl thought it was a friend of hers from the club, so she went down to him and got into the car. She went back into her apartment and when she came back out, the car was still there, but Megan and the man were no longer inside the vehicle.