The Disappearance Of Molly Bish Still Haunts A Massachusetts Town

An extensive search was immediately launched as news spread of Molly's disappearance. The search would eventually become the largest and most expensive search for a missing person ever undertaken in Massachusetts.

On June 26, the day before Molly's disappearance, her mother, Magi, saw a man with dark hair and a mustache in a white car parked in the lot of the beach where the lifeguard post was located.

Magie later said she thought the man seemed suspicious at the time, but she didn't think much of it or the fact he seemed odd until after Molly's disappearance.

When Magie dropped Molly off on June 27, Magi didn't see the man. But another witness reported that he saw a man matching the stranger's description in the pond's parking lot just minutes before Molly arrived for her shift. Another witness said they saw a car matching the description parked in a nearby cemetery.

Molly's case was profiled on numerous American television shows, including Disappeared, America's Most Wanted, Unsolved Mysteries, and 48 Hours.