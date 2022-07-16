Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Body In Bikini

Miley Cyrus finally popped up on vacation after going quiet post-Europe tour. The singer-songwriter shared new pictures from her trip showing her exotic living, although it was a long-distance shot that barely showed her face. She's been noticeably quiet recently, and her comeback sparked yet another conversation amongst her core fans - the Smilers.

Following her return, Cyrus spoke about her upcoming New Year's Eve hosting gig and personal information about her life.

Epic Comeback

Cyrus wore a black two-piece swimwear consisting of boy shorts and a cropped top. She flexed her toned arms, abs, and thighs while standing on the black rocks with the picturesque ocean and clouds in her background. Her "now-deleted" simple caption read, "Miss Me," with an ocean emoji.

In the second slide, she dove into the ocean for a midday swim, making a big splash on her way, before reaching the top of the rock for a reflective shot.

NBC's New Years Party

The singer is set to return as the Host for NBC's New Year's Eve party. She showed off her entertainment skills last December alongside comedian Pete Davidson. The Hollywood Reporter reported her saying,

"There's something about him that's classic, and his professionalism is off the charts, but there's also a danger."

Despite a wardrobe malfunction and fun-filled wild night, Cyrus' time as host of the NYE party prompted NBC to hire her again for the 2023 crossover party.

We can't feign surprise at Cyrus admitting to Barstool Radio that she decorates her bedroom with sex toys. Although she bought them for personal use, she ended up using them as interior designs saying, "Sex and Interior design go hand in hand."

Cyrus' fans are well acquainted with how wild her fantasies are; we guess this would not be surprising to them. The "Midnight Sky" singer moved into a $4.95 million estate in Hidden Hills, and we feel that her go-to "home accents" will also be useful.

Is Miley Cyrus Dating?

She may be dating Maxx Morando, but there have been no confirmations. The two appeared to have begun dating in January based on recent reports of them canoodling in West Hollywood. Although it is still too early to confirm anything, fans are excited about the news right now and would like to hear from the two of them as soon as possible!

