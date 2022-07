Pat McAfee has had a wild career. He went from being an NFL punter to becoming one of the most successful podcasters in the nation. And now, he's jumping on the ring and pursuing a career as a WWE commentator/fighter.

However, it all hasn't been good for the former Colts player. In his own words, he's “in incredible pain, any budge hurt like hell. Turns out, no fractures in there, but I did have a severe case of whiplash" after being blinded by Happy Corbin after the Money In The Bank event.