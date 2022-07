It's been a tough season for the Chicago Cubs, but it's not like people didn't see it coming. Trading Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, and Anthony Rizzo last season all but assured that they were going to be one of MLB's bottom-feeders for quite a while.

Unsurprisingly, this has put some of their players in a tough position. They know they're likely to be on the move, and that can certainly mess up with their concentration and drive throughout the season