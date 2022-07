The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2022 MLB season as the team to beat out of the National League. As long as they were healthy, they'd be World Series contenders from day one, even if Trevor Bauer wasn't able to come back in any capacity.

Fast-forward to today and that hasn't changed the slightest. However, injuries, inconsistent offense, and their status as a contender could lead them to add even more talent before the deadline.