Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, committed to buying the social network Twitter back in April.

The move was welcomed by conservative politicians and voters, who claim mainstream social networking platforms are biased against them.

However, Musk formally withdrew from the deal last week, after spending weeks trying to back out of it.

According to former President Donald Trump, Musk is nothing but a "bullsh*t artist" anyway.