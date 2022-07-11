Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off 'SANDi' Swimsuit

Last month, Emily Ratajkowski teased the launch of a new Inamorata collection inspired by the Nineties. The mother of one typically shows off her designs since she's also a model and incorporates it into her activities. During her birthday week, she wore pieces from her Spring collection including the latest best-selling print - the butterfly. This time, she's back in the tropics to show off her new cutout style - SANDi.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.