Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off 'SANDi' Swimsuit

Last month, Emily Ratajkowski teased the launch of a new Inamorata collection inspired by the Nineties. The mother of one typically shows off her designs since she's also a model and incorporates it into her activities. During her birthday week, she wore pieces from her Spring collection including the latest best-selling print - the butterfly. This time, she's back in the tropics to show off her new cutout style - SANDi.

Read on to see the photos

Introducing SANDi To The Summer 2022 Collection

The SANDi's a one-piece solid-colored swimwear with a halter neck top and high-rise bottom. It has a sweetheart neckline with a ruched center and its bottom forms a thong on the back. SANDi comes in three colors - hot pink, yellow, and brown ad it went live on the iNAMORATA woman website on July 7.

It's supposed to be the perfect summer monokini with its loose-fitting material. It's perfect for the heat while showing off just enough skin to feel sexy.

Inspiration From The Nineties

The style took inspiration from the picture below which is more risque than Emily's style. The model in the picture wore a two-toned monokini with a high cut-out top showing more skin than the SANDi piece.

It also fuses leather with print, unlike the modern design which is a plane-colored piece. A fan in the comment called it "The No Imagination Line" referring to the common saying, "Leave nothing to the imagination," for skimpy clothes.

Fan-Favorite From Spring 2022

This bikini style also comes in another variation as part of the pre-Summer collection. The Beacon's piece doesn't have a low back like the SANDi piece and its halter neck is formed in a cross at her neck rather than straighter on each shoulder. It's closer to the nineties' inspiration piece in the outcome too.

The satin swimwear style would most likely come in other materials soon since it's a best seller.

Las Olas In Different Styles

Ratajkowski typically reproduces fan favorites into other colors and materials like the Las Olas set which is a string bikini with a high-rise G-string bottom and triangle top. It comes in Satin mesh, velvet, prints, and other variations.

Here's the swimwear in regular black lycra.

It also comes in velvet as seen on Hailey Bieber. The model rocked hers with tracksuit pants and completed the Barbie look with butterfly hairclips and pink-fused jewelry pieces.

