Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello's Relationship Timeline

As far as Hollywood whirlwind romances go, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s is one of the strongest. The 50-year-old Modern Family star and her actor husband, 45, met in May 2014, started dating in June, moved in together in November, got engaged in December, and tied the knot in November the following year. Whew!

The story of how they met is a little funny. Vergara had a fiancé, Nick Loeb, at the time, and they attended the 2014 White House Correspondents' Dinner together. Manganiello was there, too, and he was caught doing something that could have started a fight. Read below.