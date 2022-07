In the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, just 33 percent of voters said they approve of the job Biden is doing as commander-in-chief.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg: the survey also found that just 13 percent of Americans believe the country is on the right track, which is the lowest number since the 2008 financial crisis.

Moreover, over 75 percent of respondents in the poll said the economy was "extremely important" to them, while just one percent rated the economy as excellent.