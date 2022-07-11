Sofia Vergara Falls Off Bull Floaty In Swimsuit [VIDEO]

Colombian-American Actress Sofia Vergara celebrated a milestone 50th birthday over the weekend with her friends and family, and she looked beautiful. Because her celebration coincided with the 4th of July festivities, the birthday girl partied all weekend from the poolside to a fancy restaurant.

Last Year, Vergara attempted to mount a bull floaty but failed woefully, this year, she ensured she got a less challenging option - a Jet ski floaty!

Vergara Vs. The Floaty

Vergara wore a white halter neck one-piece with cutouts to allow easy movement on the floaty while her black-dyed hair stuck to her face from moisture. She tried several times to ride her bull floaty but fell off as many times.

This year, she came prepared to conquer the floaty by wearing white pants and a red tank top. Seeing her natural blonde hair dry and shiny underneath the sun was proof that she didn't fall face flat into the pool like before.

Happy Birthday Bubbles

The actress had a pre-birthday lunch by the poolside with her family and their meal included a customized Happy 50th birthday wine bottle. The party doubled as a birthday celebration for her pet dog, Bubbles, who turned 9.

The birthday girl also had two cakes - naked chocolate flavor and another frosted with "50" customized candles on top.

See it below.

From the lunch table, they moved to the grass for a picnic. Bubbles had a birthday cake covered in blue icing with a "9" candle on top. Her sisters also came with their own dogs for the pup party.

One Word - Cake!

On her main birthday, Vergara's family and friends went all out with her celebration. She received flowers in her multi-million dollar home with a cake that had her baby picture on its face.

If there was a theme for Vergara's 50th it would be Cake, Cake, and more Cake! If you don't believe it, see the pictures below.

A Loving Moment With Joe Manganiello And Family

Her husband, Joe Manganiello shared a slideshow of their happy moments with a simple message in Spanish - Happy Birthday my love.

Her birthday celebration also included a picnic like the one she threw for Bubbles, a few days before and you best believe Manganiello was there with his wife.

Finally, she ended the week-long festivities with an intimate dinner amongst friends. The entire celebration was filled with love and laughter, making it the perfect way to start her Golden Jubilee.

