Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Panic Attack That Left Her 'Feeling Physically Paralyzed'

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her mental health and the perils of being a world-famous pop superstar in her newsletter, On the JLo.

The 52-year-old Marry Me actress wrote about a time when she was working too much and not getting enough rest. It led to exhaustion, which in turn caused a panic attack, and the episode was so severe that it left her “feeling physically paralyzed.”

The terrifying experience happened in her late 20s when she was living the life of a workaholic superstar. Read the details below.