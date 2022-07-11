NBA Rumors: Nets Willing To Trade Kevin Durant To Timberwolves For Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards & Four 1st-Round Picks

One of the dream trade targets for the Timberwolves this summer is All-Star small forward Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. As surprising as it may seem, Durant is among the superstars who are expected to be traded before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. Durant may have initially expressed his desire to stay with the Nets but after they refused to give Kyrie Irving a massive contract extension, he decided to demand a trade from Brooklyn.

Since he made an official trade request, several teams, including the Timberwolves, have called the Nets regarding a potential blockbuster deal.