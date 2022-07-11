Taron Egerton Talks ‘Black Bird’ And Working With His 'Hero' Ray Liotta 

Speaking with Kimmel’s guest host Chelsea Handler, Egerton, 32, revealed that Ray appeared physically unwell at the time of filming the movie. The two worked together on set in an actual prison in New Orleans for some of the scenes, much to Taron’s dislike. Nonetheless, he thoroughly enjoyed working with the GoodFellas actor, stating that he was like a “hero” to him.

“He was something of a hero to me”, Taron said of Ray, who played his father in ‘Black Bird’. “When I read this script it’s got a very touching and really dysfunctional relationship at the heart of it.” Not knowing what to expect, as it was his first time working with Liotta and his acting repute precedes him, Egerton added, “He’s an intimidation figure.”