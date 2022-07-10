NFL News: Update On Orlando Brown Jr. Contract Talks With Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs need to protect their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field at all times. That means investing in the best offensive line depth they can get their hands on.

The team has one of the best offensive tackles in football in Orlando Brown Jr. However, Brown Jr. does not have a long-term contract. The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown Jr, and the two sides have until July 15 to work out an extension.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo gave an update on the negotiations between player and team on Friday.