Meet Kelly Ripa's Two Rescue Dogs

Kelly Ripa is such a big dog lover that she holds regular pet adoption events on her morning talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. And it was through this segment of the show that she met her fur babies.

The 51-year-old TV host has two dogs, a Shih Tzu named Chewie and a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix named Lena. These canine cuties made an appearance with their mom in a recent Instagram post, which Ripa captioned, “One tired wolf pack. 🐶🐶🐶🤡” A third pup, whom she identified in the comments section as Lena’s best friend Ino, posed alongside them.

See the photo below, and keep scrolling for more pics of Chewie and Lina.