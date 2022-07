After suffering a huge disappointment last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make a huge roster overhaul this summer. Aside from getting rid of players who don't fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are also searching for quality veterans who would help them reclaim their throne in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Since the 2022 NBA offseason started, the Lakers continue to be linked to some big names rumored to be available on the trading block.