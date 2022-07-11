NBA Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Snags $5M Contemporary Hollywood Hills Home 

NBA Shooting Guard, Kelly “Tsunami Papi” Oubre Jr. is moving on to bigger and better things having snagged himself a swanky $5 million contemporary spread in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

The 6’ 6” professional basketball player, who is approaching the final stretch of a two-year $25 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets closed on the West Coast home in an off-market deal in mid-May 2022 as per the listing details .

The new crib of Oubre Jr., 26, was famously leased by TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her family back in the summer of 2020 for a hefty $35,000 per month and was last listed on the open market for just under $5.5 million.