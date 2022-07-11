NBA Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Snags $5M Contemporary Hollywood Hills Home 

Kelly Oubre Jr
Shutterstock | 56763

Sports
Claudine Baugh

NBA Shooting Guard, Kelly “Tsunami Papi” Oubre Jr. is moving on to bigger and better things having snagged himself a swanky $5 million contemporary spread in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. 

The 6’ 6” professional basketball player, who is approaching the final stretch of a two-year $25 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets closed on the West Coast home in an off-market deal in mid-May 2022 as per the listing details.

The new crib of Oubre Jr., 26, was famously leased by TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her family back in the summer of 2020 for a hefty $35,000 per month and was last listed on the open market for just under $5.5 million.

The Latest

'It's An Everyday Battle': Hayden Panettiere Discusses Addiction And Postpartum Depression

Meet Kelly Ripa's Two Rescue Dogs

Taron Egerton Talks ‘Black Bird’ And Working With His 'Hero' Ray Liotta

NBA Rumors: Nets Willing To Trade Kevin Durant To Timberwolves For Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards & Four 1st-Round Picks

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Jakob Poeltl From Spurs For Grant Williams, Payton Pritchard & 1st-Round Pick

How Big Is It?

The exterior of the house
Zillow | Zillow

Custom-built by AXE Construction in 2019, the home occupies just under 0.5 acres of land on a lush hillside plot. Spanning 5,500 square feet, the striking stucco, glass, and steel structure is enclosed by massive concrete fencing and secured by double gates.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Let's Go Inside 

The living area
Zillow | Zillow

Decked in earthy tones of grey, beige, and taupe, on white walls with matte black accents throughout, the home’s entrance takes you through huge double glass doors into a spacious double-height foyer featuring an indoor stone garden and floating staircase with steel fastened glass railings.

Inside boasts an airy open-concept design, comprising four bedrooms and six baths, and spacious living, dining, and kitchen spaces, complete with a grand back patio, several recreational sitting areas, and balconies. 

The entire home is designed with clean cosmetic touches, including gallery walls, wide-plank hardwood floors, several fireplaces, a fire pit, chic lighting fixtures, and automatic floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood pocket sliding doors throughout.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

The Main Floor Features 

The kitchen and dining area
Zillow | Zillow

The main floor opens to an enormous great room encompassing a well-lit living room outfitted with a linear fireplace and sizeable wet bar with floating grey cabinetry. To the near distance is a dining area with another fireplace feature and a hanging designer chandelier. 

Nestled between the two spaces is a sleekly designed chef’s kitchen endowed with white cabinetry, built-in high-end Miele appliances, complete with an expansive marble waterfall island with seating for 5, and close by is a fancy wine display and walk-in pantry.

The lower level interiors segue into the private resort-style pool, spa, cascading water wall, built-in BBQ kitchen, and fire pit lounge. Also on the main level is one of the 3 guest bedrooms with a bath that currently serves as an office.

On The Second Floor 

The bedroom
Zillow | Zillow

Upstairs is where you’ll find the other three en-suite bedrooms with canyon-view terraces, and the incredibly spacious master suite flecked with recessed lighting on vast ceilings. Inside the master is a quaint seating area with a fireplace, and the option to lounge on its connecting balcony. There is a walk-in closet and dressing area to the nearby luxe marble-adorned bath suite, hosting dual floating vanities, a large glass-enclosed rainfall shower, and a freestanding soaking tub.

The Backyard

The pool area
Zillow | Zillow

As for the private resort-like backyard, there you’ll find the pool and spa boasting a waterfall feature surrounded by meticulous landscaping. To the side is a sprawling patio area with plenty of seating encircling a large fire pit, accompanied by a kitchen setup containing a built-in barbecue grill and appliances for al fresco entertaining. 

Additional perks to this contemporary Hollywood Hills home include integrated smart-home and speaker systems throughout. There is also a three-car garage and large motor court for at least six additional cars.

As for the property’s West Coast neighborhood, the home is situated moments from the Sunset Strip, Runyon Canyon, Hollywood, and Beverly Hills. Hollywood Hills is known for its world-famous LA scenery including the Hollywood Sign, the Hollywood Reservoir, the Hollywood Bowl, and more. It is one of the most well-known and prominent neighborhoods in Southern California.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.