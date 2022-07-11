NBA Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Snags $5M Contemporary Hollywood Hills Home 

NBA Shooting Guard, Kelly “Tsunami Papi” Oubre Jr. is moving on to bigger and better things having snagged himself a swanky $5 million contemporary spread in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.
The 6’ 6” professional basketball player, who is approaching the final stretch of a two-year $25 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets closed on the West Coast home in an off-market deal in mid-May 2022 as per the listing details.
The new crib of Oubre Jr., 26, was famously leased by TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her family back in the summer of 2020 for a hefty $35,000 per month and was last listed on the open market for just under $5.5 million.