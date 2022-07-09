Hugh Jackman Lists Chic West Village Spread For $38.9 Million

X-Men star Hugh Jackman has decided to part ways with his very luxurious and prominent New York Triplex, now listing his longtime stay for $38.9 million.

Australian-born Jackman, 53, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, are NYC stalwarts, having purchased the chic three-floor spread in 2008 for $21 million, per the listing records.

Located in the boutique-style Richard Meier- designed building on 176 Perry Street boasting picturesque views of the Hudson River, the 11,000-square-foot whitely-swathed expanse occupies the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors.

According to sources, the unit is the only one in the building to have been designed by the building's Pritzker prize-winning architect, Richard Meier.