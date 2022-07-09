Hugh Jackman Lists Chic West Village Spread For $38.9 Million

X-Men star Hugh Jackman has decided to part ways with his very luxurious and prominent New York Triplex, now listing his longtime stay for $38.9 million.

Australian-born Jackman, 53, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 66, are NYC stalwarts, having purchased the chic three-floor spread in 2008 for $21 million, per the listing records.

Located in the boutique-style Richard Meier- designed building on 176 Perry Street boasting picturesque views of the Hudson River, the 11,000-square-foot whitely-swathed expanse occupies the 8th, 9th, and 10th floors.

According to sources, the unit is the only one in the building to have been designed by the building's Pritzker prize-winning architect, Richard Meier.

Interior Designs

Living Spread
realtor.com | Realtor.com

The condo features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-baths. It is designed with wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for optimum natural lighting throughout and most outstandingly in an enormous double-height great room and the adjoining spaces.

The main level featuring contemporary architecture is outfitted with marble floors, massive columns, recessed-light flecked ceilings, and has a sweeping open concept design encompassing the living and dining area, a chef's kitchen, and home office. 

On the 8th floor and first level of the home, you'll find the guest suites, a sitting and games area, and a library. The primary suite consumes the entire 10th floor with an adjoining studio/exercise area, spa bath, sauna, and dressing areas.

Architectural Highlights 

Study
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The Les Miserables actor's soon-to-be-former home boasts a few note-worthy aesthetic touches, including a glass-door enclosed wine cellar, dark-wood paneled walls and display shelving, a fireplace, and a spiral staircase leading up to the other floors.

The kitchen is completely outfitted with stainless steel cabinetry and built-in appliances, a massive marble island complete with seating that overlooks views of the Hudson River.

Amenities Of The Main Building

Kitchen
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Built in 2002, Richard Meier's 173/176 Perry Street was one of the first new modern buildings to break ground along the Hudson River in New York City. It was also the first project for Richard Meier in New York City. The building's historic West Village neighborhood offers stylish eateries, charming brownstones, art galleries, boutiques, and several bike paths.

The 15-floor glass towers and full-service residence offer access to a full-time doorman, sophisticated concierge service, and excellent security. Among the deluxe comforts are elegant minimalist lobbies, spacious private terraces, vast ceilings, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Noted Celebs Who Lived At 173/176 Perry Street

Master Suite
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Perry Street was the talk of the town back in the early 2000's attracting some of the most elite Hollywood stars. Among the celebs who have taken up residence at the architectural landmarks is Nicole Kidman purchasing a 4,000 square feet apartment valued at around $8 million.

Calvin Klein allegedly paid an astounding $20 million for a three-floor penthouse in the building's South Tower. Martha Stewart refused to be left out; she paid an estimated $6 million for two floors of the North Tower. Other famous people who purchased units in Richard Meier's Perry Street were Vincent Gallo and Rita Schrager (former wife of Ian Schrager). 

What's Jackman Up To These Days 

Master Bath
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The multitalented Golden Globe awardee is currently singing and dancing his way through "The Music Man" on Broadway in New York City. The movie actor/ entertainer has been a longtime Broadway star, playing roles in "Carousel," "Oklahoma," and "The Boy From Oz," for which he won a Tony Award.

The Real Steel actor has also starred in movie musicals such as "The Greatest Showman" and "Les Misérables." Although, he'll always be known for his action-packed roles as Wolverine and Logan in the X-Men franchise and other movies such as Van Helsing, Real Steel, Chappie, Swordfish, Reminiscence, and more.

