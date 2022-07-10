MLB News: Mets' Jacob deGrom Impresses In Rehab Starts

The New York Mets recently got future Hall of Fame ace Max Scherzer back from injury, and it seems like they're gearing up to get another one back. Jacob deGrom is currently throwing in rehab starts in the Mets minor league system. And from all indications, things are going well.

deGrom's first rehab start occurred in Single-A with the St. Lucie Mets. He threw 1.2 innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced. The 34-year-old threw just 24 pitches and hit 100+ miles per hour on the radar gun multiple times.

"It went well. Everything felt really good," deGrom told reporters after his first rehab outing. "We've been working on some mechanical things that I saw were a little off in spring, and everything felt like it was in line tonight. Good step, looking forward to getting back out there.

"Nobody wants to miss time. We all want to be out there competing. Nobody wants to get hurt. Even though it's a first rehab start, I had a lot of nerves and was really excited to be back out there."

Mets manager Buck Showalter commented on his thoughts regarding the outing the former NL Cy Young award winner turned in.

"It's been a long haul, obviously for him, but for all the people who've grinded with him every step of the way to get here," Showalter said. "When we discovered what we were dealing with everybody kind of rolled up their sleeves and started working. … It's been remarkable that Jake's met every benchmark so far, and hopefully that continues [Sunday] night."