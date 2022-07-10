MLB News: Mets' Jacob deGrom Impresses In Rehab Starts

Jacob deGrom
Wikimedia | David Levy

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The New York Mets recently got future Hall of Fame ace Max Scherzer back from injury, and it seems like they're gearing up to get another one back. Jacob deGrom is currently throwing in rehab starts in the Mets minor league system. And from all indications, things are going well.

deGrom's first rehab start occurred in Single-A with the St. Lucie Mets. He threw 1.2 innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced. The 34-year-old threw just 24 pitches and hit 100+ miles per hour on the radar gun multiple times.

"It went well. Everything felt really good," deGrom told reporters after his first rehab outing. "We've been working on some mechanical things that I saw were a little off in spring, and everything felt like it was in line tonight. Good step, looking forward to getting back out there.

"Nobody wants to miss time. We all want to be out there competing. Nobody wants to get hurt. Even though it's a first rehab start, I had a lot of nerves and was really excited to be back out there."

Mets manager Buck Showalter commented on his thoughts regarding the outing the former NL Cy Young award winner turned in.

"It's been a long haul, obviously for him, but for all the people who've grinded with him every step of the way to get here," Showalter said. "When we discovered what we were dealing with everybody kind of rolled up their sleeves and started working. … It's been remarkable that Jake's met every benchmark so far, and hopefully that continues [Sunday] night."

Second Start

Jacob deGrom
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

His second rehab start for St. Lucie went a bit longer. The Mets ace went three innings, allowing three hits while striking out six and walking none.

"Coming off the first time in a game, being on a five-day routine -- I felt really good," deGrom told reporters. "I was happy to get out there and get three complete innings."

"It's step by step, but I have been following the process how it was laid out and just trying not to do too much," deGrom said. "Everything feels good. Pitching my first game in a couple months [last Sunday], I responded really well and was able to go out there and throw three innings tonight. Hopefully, I'll keep moving forward like this and be back in the big leagues before too long."

Moving Up

Jacob deGrom
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

deGrom has yet to make his third rehab start. That will come either this upcoming Wednesday or Thursday. However, deGrom is getting a bit of an uptick.

The Mets have indicated that they will try to have the 34-year-old pitch into the fourth inning or later if possible. And he'll do it against tougher competition. deGrom will be moved up to Triple-A and pitch for the Syracuse Mets.

If the former NL Cy Young winner gets through that start, he is scheduled to rejoin the Mets in the MLB following the All-Star Game on July 19.

