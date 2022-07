Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera is putting together a rather impressive season at 39. He is far from the same hitter that won a Triple Crown in 2012, but he is still producing at a high level. And on Friday, his season, along with his career-long achievements, were recognized.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Cabrera as the American League's "Legacy Selection" for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. The selection was made thanks to a new clause in the league's collective bargaining agreement.