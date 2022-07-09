NFL News: Von Miller Would Have Taken Less Money With Cowboys

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his playing career is over. It's a virtual guarantee at this point. He is one of his era's most dominant pass rushers, and the history books will reflect that.

Miller signed a six-year deal with the Bills following a Super Bowl championship during his brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams. It seemed as if the 33-year-old would return to LA, but it was not to be.

However, the Bills weren't the only team interested in Miller. And they weren't the only team Miller was interested in. According to Miller, there was one team he was willing to sign for over the Bills, even for less money. It just didn't add up.