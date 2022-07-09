NFL News: Von Miller Would Have Taken Less Money With Cowboys

Von Miller
Sports
Tristin McKinstry

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his playing career is over. It's a virtual guarantee at this point. He is one of his era's most dominant pass rushers, and the history books will reflect that.

Miller signed a six-year deal with the Bills following a Super Bowl championship during his brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams. It seemed as if the 33-year-old would return to LA, but it was not to be.

However, the Bills weren't the only team interested in Miller. And they weren't the only team Miller was interested in. According to Miller, there was one team he was willing to sign for over the Bills, even for less money. It just didn't add up.

"I Was Ready"

Von Miller
Shutterstock | 564025

In an interview with The Athletic's Dan Pompei, the future Hall of Famer revealed he was ready to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, even for less than what he got from the Bills.

"I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys," Miller says. "I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it's Dallas. But I wouldn't take that much less."

The Offer

Dallas Cowboys
Shutterstock | 420274

The "that much less" Miller refers to is a five-year, $70 million contract from the Cowboys, with two fully guaranteed years. It's the same deal the team offered to Randy Gregory in an attempt to retain his services.

In fact, Gregory and the Cowboys agreed on those terms. The team even released a statement on social media announcing the deal. However, talks broke down. The issue reportedly concerned language within the contract Gregory wasn't happy with.

Gregory left the Cowboys for the team that drafted Miller, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos and Gregory agreed to terms on that same five-year, $70M deal he received from the Cowboys.

A Long Courtship

Von Miller
Shutterstock | 487966

Speaking of that 2011 NFL Draft, the Bills were interested in Miller back then. The team really wanted him, and Miller says that he was convinced the Bills were the team who would draft him. He was stunned when he learned about Denver's intentions to select him.

However, Buffalo's interest didn't go away. The Bills tried to trade for the 33-year-old in 2019, but their efforts were turned away. When George Paton took over as GM, the Bills tried again but were again turned away.

When Miller was finally put on the trade block, the Bills weren't the right fit, so Miller was LA bound.

"This Place Chose Me"

Von Miller
Wikimedia | Jeffrey Beall

Miller opened up during the interview about the free agency process. He spoke about doubting the move and the negative thoughts that ran through his mind at one point when he initially wanted to back out of the deal.

After hearing the pitch from the Buffalo brass, Miller says the move just felt right. "This place chose me," Miller told Pompei. "Buffalo just chose me. And it's been trying to choose me all of these years."

