Caroline Marks Celebrated July 4th In Swimwear

Like many other athletes and celebrities, Caroline Marks celebrated the Fourth of July in her way. She posted a photo of herself on the beach enjoying the sun on Instagram.

When Caroline was in her early teens, she dominated surfing events. Caroline was winning events at the regional and national levels. She accomplished an astonishing feat by age 15, which allowed her to join the World Surf League (WSL), the highest level of professional surfing. She became the youngest surfer to qualify for the Women's Championship Tour.

Relaxing Day At The Beach

Caroline flashed a cute smile at the camera as she was pictured at the beach having a good time in her black onesie. However, her brunette hair is wet, so we assume she had a good swim as she advertises a sunscreen that keeps her moistured.

Happy 4th everyone! Enjoying a nice, relaxing day at the beach before heading my next competition and one of my favorite places to visit, South Africa! Love how @albabotanica keeps my skin protected so I can keep doing what I love every day. #sponsored 🌼🤙

Preparing For Rio

The Redbull influencer who spent the last couple of weeks training for the El Salvador event, as evidenced on her Instagram page, took a shot in Rio. Caroline is sporting an orange bikini with polka dots while the bikini top teases her cleavage. She poses while bending her knees. she is accessorized with a wristwatch and a necklace as her surfing board rests on her thighs.

Practicing For The Big Day

To prepare for her comeback, Caroline spent time honing her rail skills in the Mentawai Islands, tubing around her Southern California home, and practicing her airs at the BSR wave pool.

Caroline appears well-positioned to cause some damage at J-Bay and Teahupo'o, the final two competitions of the season, given her air and barrel abilities. Will she be able to exert herself sufficiently to make the Final Five and show up at Trestles? We'll see.

Collaborating With Sea Trees to Protect Coral Reefs

In an exclusive with Redbull's spotlight, Caroline explained why she collaborated with sea trees.

She said, "they're involved in preserving integral parts of the ocean, and since the ocean is a huge part of my life, it was a natural fit. And I like how they bring various groups, individuals, and companies together for a shared cause. Some of my favorite waves are over coral reefs, so having healthy reefs is key to having great waves. SeaTrees gives me hope that future generations will have healthy coral reefs to surf on in the future."

