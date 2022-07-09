NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving & Ben Simmons To Lakers, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook To Nets In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Kyrie Irving waiting for the game to resume
Shutterstock | 1024723

Since the start of the 2022 NBA offseason, rumors about the potential reunion between Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James continue to surface around the league.

Irving may have initially expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season, but things have started to change after they refused to give him a massive contract extension. As of now, most people believe it would only be a matter of time before Irving reunites with James in Los Angeles.

Proposed Four-Player Blockbuster

Kyrie Irving making plays for the Team USA
Shutterstock | 498355

After the rumors about Irving's interest in playing in Los Angeles spread around the league, fans have started creating their own version of what a potential Lakers-Nets blockbuster trade could look like. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World discussed a "smart blockbuster trade idea" that the Lakers and the Nets could explore this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would send a trade package that includes Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Ben Simmons.

Lakers Form 'Big 3' Of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving & Ben Simmons

LeBron James smiling at his teammates
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially if they no longer believe that the tandem of James and Davis could help them win another NBA championship title. By sending Westbrook's massive salary and the injury-prone Davis to Brooklyn, the Lakers would be reuniting Irving with James while acquiring a young All-Star in Simmons.

Trading for Simmons would be a huge risk for the Lakers. However, since Simmons is also a client of Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, the Lakers are expected to have information about his physical and mental status before they execute the trade with the Nets.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Nets Get New Centerpiece

Anthony Davis driving into the basket
Shutterstock | 498355

Though they won't be getting young players and future draft assets in return, Tran believes the hypothetical blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Nets. Aside from helping them remain competitive next season, they would also be acquiring a new centerpiece for the next title-contending team that they will try to build in the post-Irving and Kevin Durant era.

"For the Brooklyn Nets, this trade would serve multiple purposes," Tran wrote. "Obviously, they would be getting a franchise cornerstone in Anthony Davis. He would become the No. 1 option for them off the bat, and while he has had some down seasons recently, he is an absolute force when healthy. Davis is only 29 and could still be good for years to come."

Will The Proposed Trade Convince Kevin Durant To Stay?

Kevin Durant going back to defense
Shutterstock | 1024723

Though the chance of it becoming a reality is minimal, the idea of teaming up with Westbrook and Davis may help the Nets convince Durant to stay in Brooklyn. Despite how things ended between them in Oklahoma City, Durant and Westbrook had a good run and formed a good relationship while wearing the Thunder's jersey.

Durant and Westbrook may have failed to win an NBA championship title in OKC, but adding Davis to the equation would make a huge difference.

If they mesh well on the court and stay away from any major injury, the Nets' projected core of Durant, Westbrook, Davis, Seth Curry, and TJ Warren has a realistic chance of beating any powerhouse team in a best-of-seven series.

