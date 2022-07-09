NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving & Ben Simmons To Lakers, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook To Nets In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Since the start of the 2022 NBA offseason, rumors about the potential reunion between Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James continue to surface around the league.

Irving may have initially expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season, but things have started to change after they refused to give him a massive contract extension. As of now, most people believe it would only be a matter of time before Irving reunites with James in Los Angeles.