Country Pop singer Jessie James Decker knows a thing or two about juggling multiple professions. Besides a successful music career, the 34-year-old television personality is a 2-time New York Times best-selling author and the founder & CEO of a fashion brand, Kittenish.

Jessie is even the face of Kittenish, modeling the brand's designs and many swimsuit styles online. We've rounded up five talk-about looks of this 5'1" mom-of-three modeling sexy swimwear from her very own fashion brand.