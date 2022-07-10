Brooke Wells In Bikini Shows Off Back View

CrossFit athlete Brooke Wells has finally gotten into the Summer vibe as she shares new mood boards via her Instagram. The athlete included swimming laps into her pre-CrossFit Games workout routine as well as keeping the activity for leisure.

Early last month, she announced her return to the training tracks following her qualification for the Summer Games this year. From intensifying her training to adjusting her diet, there's no doubt the 26-year-old is ready for whatever comes her way this year.