Brooke Wells In Bikini Shows Off Back View

CrossFit athlete Brooke Wells has finally gotten into the Summer vibe as she shares new mood boards via her Instagram. The athlete included swimming laps into her pre-CrossFit Games workout routine as well as keeping the activity for leisure.

Early last month, she announced her return to the training tracks following her qualification for the Summer Games this year. From intensifying her training to adjusting her diet, there's no doubt the 26-year-old is ready for whatever comes her way this year.

Showing Off Her Ripped Body

Wells showed off her ripped-back view in a pink jersey Nobull bikini. The swimwear was functional yet feminine appealing to her sensibilities and reminding everyone once again that being a weightlifter as a woman doesn't mean she's lost her femininity.

She secured her long blonde hair in a black swim cap and propped her goggles on her head before diving into the pool. In the second slide, Wells showed off her shredded abs and toned glutes with a broad laugh on her lips.

Fourth Of July Celebration In A Resort

Although she's deep into her training, Wells claims she's mentally on vacation in a beautiful resort. She shared a 1-year-old picture of herself last summer before her injury. The difference is clear, too, because her abs aren't as shredded in the multi-colored bikini. Also, she retreated to the pool for her Fourth of July celebration.

Relaxing With Beam At Night

Wells relies on Beam health drink to replenish her energy daily and make for a good night's rest. The newest flavors, Sea Salt Caramel and Beam Dream are her favorites at the moment, and she never misses a night of having a cup. She wrote that since she resumed its consumption, she's been,

"waking up feeling so refreshed after a good nights sleep."

She said the drink gives her extra strength and helps her sleep like a queen.

Getting Ready For The Summer Games

Obviously, dieting alone can't do the trick, so Wells ensures she takes her training seriously with less than a month left until the CrossFit Games.

From glimpses of her training and performances on the floor during this year's Opens, Wells is ready to take on the top competitors in the world. They include Annie Thorisdottir, Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr, and Katrin Davidsdottir. It's not the first time she's facing them, so she knows what she's up against, and she's ready to put up a formidable fight.

