Bebe Rexha In Bikini Throws Up A Peace Sign

Last summer, Rexha threw up a peace sign while sharing a selfie on the beach. The singer joked about her cover photo being her fans' favorite pose, so she indulged all ten million-plus of them.

She spent her vacation on Aruba Island, showing off her curvy body in a red marble swirl-print bikini with her white sunglasses perched on her messy blonde hair. This summer, however, the singer is stuck in the U.S.A. per social media updates.