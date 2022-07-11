Terry Peder Rasmussen: A Deep Dive Into The Shapeshifting Chameleon Killer's Dark History

1978 was the year that Rasmussen's divorce was finalized and when he was first connected to Marylse Honeychurch. On Thanksgiving Day, Honeychurch reportedly had an argument with her family and left with Rasmussen, along with her two daughters, Marie Vaughn and Sarah McWaters. The three were never seen again.

This would be an important piece of the puzzle when it came to officially linking Rasmussen to the crimes as she introduced him to her family using his real name. The disappearance of Honeychurch and her children also marked the first known instance where women around Rasmussen vanished.

Around this time, he allegedly began bouncing around between jobs as well, as he informed those around him that he was working at various places, such as the “Brown & Root” Company (currently KBR) in Houston, Texas, and on an oil rig. Within a year, he would also begin working as an electrician under the alias "Bob Evans."