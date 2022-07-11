Terry Peder Rasmussen: A Deep Dive Into The Shapeshifting Chameleon Killer's Dark History

Between the years 1999 and 2002, Rasmussen had been involved with Eunsoon Jun. But, when a friend reported her missing, he was brought in for questioning. At that time, police also took his fingerprints, which he provided voluntarily. After confirming that they matched those belonging to "Curtis Kimball," Rasmussen was arrested and a search warrant was issued for his California home.
Once inside his residence, they located Jun's body underneath a large pile of kitty litter. In November of that year, he was formally charged with Jun's murder. Then, in 2003, he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. He died in Dec. 2010 of a combination of pulmonary emphysema, pneumonia, and lung cancer. He was 67.
Police continue to search for answers regarding the identity of the final unidentified child from the second barrel, and in 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and New Hampshire law enforcement released a new sketch in an attempt to finally solve the mystery.
Read other true crime stories here.