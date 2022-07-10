Jennifer Aydin and her mother, Josephine Altinel, are back on good terms after falling out years ago over the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's thoughts about how Altinel had been treating her father. But, according to a new report, the ladies reconciled last year amid production on the Bravo reality series' 12th season.
'They Just Let It Go': 'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin And Her Mom Made Amends Ahead Of Season 13
Jennifer Aydin Reconciled With Her Mom During A Trip To Turkey In 2021
As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast films for the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality series, Page Six has reported that Jennifer Aydin and her mother, Josephine Altinel, are in a great place after experiencing family tension.
According to the report, Aydin and Altinel reconciled in 2021 amid a group trip to their native Turkey with other family members.
As viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Aydin enjoyed not only quality family time in Turkey but also underwent a nose job and chin implant that she later removed.
Jennifer Aydin And Josephine Altinel 'Let It Go'
While in Turkey, Aydin and Altinel decided to put their issues in the past and move forward.
"They didn't speak about it — they just let it go," an insider explained. "Jennifer got her nose job done during that trip, and her mom ended up taking care of her."
Because of Altinel's treatment of Aydin's father, John Altinel, she and Aydin suffered a falling out years ago as John moved in with Aydin and her family, including Dr. Bill Aydin. The latter was at the forefront of season 12 due to the reveal of a past affair.
'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Celebrated After Her Mother Beat Breast Cancer
Following their trip abroad, Aydin and Altinel were suspected of having further solidified their reconciliation as Altinel battled breast cancer.
"Time to celebrate — my mother is officially breast cancer free! Thank you to all the amazing staff and doctors from [The Valley Hospital] that has been with and will be with us [through] every step of the way!" Aydin wrote in an Instagram post in January.
Jennifer Aydin Is Currently In Production On The 13th Season Of 'RHONJ'
Aydin and her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates began filming the upcoming 13th season in May with a group rollerskating event and are expected to continue with production in the coming months.
No word yet on a premiere date for the new episodes.