'They Just Let It Go': 'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin And Her Mom Made Amends Ahead Of Season 13

As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast films for the upcoming 13th season of the Bravo reality series, Page Six has reported that Jennifer Aydin and her mother, Josephine Altinel, are in a great place after experiencing family tension.

According to the report, Aydin and Altinel reconciled in 2021 amid a group trip to their native Turkey with other family members.

As viewers of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will recall, Aydin enjoyed not only quality family time in Turkey but also underwent a nose job and chin implant that she later removed.