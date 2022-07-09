Robert John Lanoue, 70, has been charged with the murder of Anne Pham. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced the new development on Thursday.
Registered Sex Offender Charged With 1982 Murder Of 5-Year-Old Anne Pham
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving & Ben Simmons To Lakers, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook To Nets In Proposed Blockbuster Trade
Pham Disappeared On Her Way To Kindergarten
On the rainy morning of Jan. 21, 1982, Pham was last seen making her way to Highland Elementary School. Because her parents lived right down the street, they allowed her to walk to school alone. However, after Jan. 21, she was never seen alive again.
Crime Scene Sheds Light On Events
Two days after her disappearance, Pham's body was located by an Army Criminal Investigation Division investor who was looking for marijuana that was being grown illegally.
Upon finding the five-year-old girl's body, investigators could piece together what occurred to Pham after her kidnapping. As stated by Monterey County Weekly, she was raped and sodomized before being smothered to death.
Investigation Turns Into A Cold Case
Despite Pham's body being quickly located, solving the murder was more difficult than investigators likely anticipated. Even though local and federal authorities worked diligently to find answers surrounding Pham's death, a definitive suspect didn't materialize for quite some time.
Renewed Interest Emerges
According to Seaside Acting Police Chief Nick Borges, the investigation took a promising turn after District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni stepped into office in 2019. After establishing a Cold Case Task Force, former Monterey PD assistant chief Bill Clark began approaching various police departments about cold cases in their files. When asked, Borges pointed them to Pham.
From there, several agencies began collaborating, including the DA's Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. Nevada State Police and other forensic labs also assisted the task force.
A Breakthrough Provides Answers
When naming a suspect in the case, investigators utilized a new type of DNA testing. As a result, Lanoue was officially identified. He was 29 at the time of Pham's murder and lived only a block from Pham and her family. Later, he was required to register as a sex offender in Nevada and spent "an extensive period of time" in jail.
Following the identification of Lanoue in connection with the Pham case, law enforcement obtained a warrant for his arrest. He has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder, with "special circumstance allegations that he murdered Pham while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14." He is currently held in custody in Nevada and awaiting extradition to California.
As stated by Borges, "It's a very strong case. There's no doubt in my mind the right man is in custody. The world is a safer place with that man behind bars."
Read other breaking news stories here.