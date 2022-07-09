Registered Sex Offender Charged With 1982 Murder Of 5-Year-Old Anne Pham

When naming a suspect in the case, investigators utilized a new type of DNA testing. As a result, Lanoue was officially identified. He was 29 at the time of Pham's murder and lived only a block from Pham and her family. Later, he was required to register as a sex offender in Nevada and spent "an extensive period of time" in jail.

Following the identification of Lanoue in connection with the Pham case, law enforcement obtained a warrant for his arrest. He has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder, with "special circumstance allegations that he murdered Pham while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14." He is currently held in custody in Nevada and awaiting extradition to California.

As stated by Borges, "It's a very strong case. There's no doubt in my mind the right man is in custody. The world is a safer place with that man behind bars."

