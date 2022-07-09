Registered Sex Offender Charged With 1982 Murder Of 5-Year-Old Anne Pham

Photo of Anne Pham
youtube | KION NewsChannel 5/46

News & Politics
Sarah Guy

Robert John Lanoue, 70, has been charged with the murder of Anne Pham. The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced the new development on Thursday.

The Latest

NFL News: Von Miller Would Have Taken Less Money With Cowboys

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving & Ben Simmons To Lakers, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook To Nets In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's $7.6 Million Rental Home Is For Sale Ahead Of Trial

MLB Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Targets For The Boston Red Sox

Sean Casey Reveals The Most Embarrassing Fanboy Moment Of His MLB Career

Pham Disappeared On Her Way To Kindergarten

Blue sign for Highland Elementary School
youtube | KION NewsChannel 5/46

On the rainy morning of Jan. 21, 1982, Pham was last seen making her way to Highland Elementary School. Because her parents lived right down the street, they allowed her to walk to school alone. However, after Jan. 21, she was never seen alive again.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Crime Scene Sheds Light On Events

Photo of yellow tape that reads police line do not cross
Shutterstock | 507946

Two days after her disappearance, Pham's body was located by an Army Criminal Investigation Division investor who was looking for marijuana that was being grown illegally.

Upon finding the five-year-old girl's body, investigators could piece together what occurred to Pham after her kidnapping. As stated by Monterey County Weekly, she was raped and sodomized before being smothered to death.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Investigation Turns Into A Cold Case

Photo depicting documents pinned to a wall
Shutterstock | 164777806

Despite Pham's body being quickly located, solving the murder was more difficult than investigators likely anticipated. Even though local and federal authorities worked diligently to find answers surrounding Pham's death, a definitive suspect didn't materialize for quite some time.

Renewed Interest Emerges

Photo of newspaper article about Anne Pham
youtube | KION NewsChannel 5/46

According to Seaside Acting Police Chief Nick Borges, the investigation took a promising turn after District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni stepped into office in 2019. After establishing a Cold Case Task Force, former Monterey PD assistant chief Bill Clark began approaching various police departments about cold cases in their files. When asked, Borges pointed them to Pham.

From there, several agencies began collaborating, including the DA's Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. Nevada State Police and other forensic labs also assisted the task force.

A Breakthrough Provides Answers

Photo of Robert John Lanoue
youtube | KION NewsChannel 5/46

When naming a suspect in the case, investigators utilized a new type of DNA testing. As a result, Lanoue was officially identified. He was 29 at the time of Pham's murder and lived only a block from Pham and her family. Later, he was required to register as a sex offender in Nevada and spent "an extensive period of time" in jail.

Following the identification of Lanoue in connection with the Pham case, law enforcement obtained a warrant for his arrest. He has now been charged with one count of first-degree murder, with "special circumstance allegations that he murdered Pham while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14." He is currently held in custody in Nevada and awaiting extradition to California.

As stated by Borges, "It's a very strong case. There's no doubt in my mind the right man is in custody. The world is a safer place with that man behind bars."

Read other breaking news stories here.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.