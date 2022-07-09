Doja Cat has taken over the music world with no plans of stopping. Noah Schnapp has also been causing noise as a star on Stranger Things. However, what is taking over headlines is their interaction regarding his costar Joseph Quinn. Here is what you need to know about it.
'Noah Is A Kid': Doja Cat Calls Out Noah Schnapp
The Latest
What Started The Feud?
The series of events began on Thursday. Noah Schnapp posted in a now-deleted TikTok of direct messages he received from Doja in which she expressed interest in being set up with Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on the show.
Doja later wrote: "Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up. Wait, no, does he have a gf?" Schnapp replied, "LMAOO slide into his DMs." Doja Cat later wrote that Quinn "doesn't have a DM to slide in." He later responded with a separate message and link, "Right here ma'am." For context, Quinn previously revealed that a friend manages his Instagram account.
It's Not The First Time She's Shown Interest
Doja Cat has had a crush on Quinn for some time. In a May 30 tweet, she posted: "joseph quinn fine as shit." However, it is not clear if anything came from it. Therefore, could this be why she wanted to contact Quinn by speaking with his costar?
Her Thoughts After Everything Became Public
Doja Cat went on Instagram live and said: "To be fair this is like a kid. I don't know how old he is, but he's not even over like 21. I made an assumption that he was going to be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing."
She later added, "Noah is a kid … when you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb sh--, you f--- up relationships with people, you make mistakes like you're supposed to so you know not to do it in the future," She also said that the situation showed he is "socially unaware and whack."
Why Everyone Is Talking About This Feud
Friends fight. Celebrities are also just as human in doing so. However, as of this writing, "He's 17," "Doja," and "Noah" are all trending Twitter topics. Since Noah Schnapp is 17 years old, many individuals wonder why Doja Cat, who is 26 years of age, would ask for dating advice and help from someone who is underage.