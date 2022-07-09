The series of events began on Thursday. Noah Schnapp posted in a now-deleted TikTok of direct messages he received from Doja in which she expressed interest in being set up with Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on the show.

Doja later wrote: "Noah can you tell Joseph to hit me up. Wait, no, does he have a gf?" Schnapp replied, "LMAOO slide into his DMs." Doja Cat later wrote that Quinn "doesn't have a DM to slide in." He later responded with a separate message and link, "Right here ma'am." For context, Quinn previously revealed that a friend manages his Instagram account.